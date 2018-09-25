English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake Creates 10-feet High Froth Wall After Overnight Rain
After continuous rain through the night, the froth started flowing out on the nearby roads on Tuesday, despite precautionary measures such as railings and walls around the periphery.
The 10-feet high froth wall on Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter)
The infamous Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru is spewing foam again, this time, the froth is 10-feet high at places.
Videos shared by residents in Bengaluru show a mountain of froth spilling out of the mesh around the lake. Locals complained of a foul smell.
Industrial pollutants and chemicals released into the lake for several years have made this an annual affair for Bengaluru residents who have now grown used to this strange sight of frothing in Bellandur lake.
Last year, the NGT had summoned officials of the state government and civic bodies, seeking an explanation for the phenomenon of carcinogenic froth affecting lives.
The lake had also caught fire last year because of the excessive gaseous elements coming out of the pollutants in the lake.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
