Bengaluru's Iconic Sankey Tank Overflows after 12 Years

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday offered 'bagina' at Sankey tank which is filled to the brim and overflowing after a gap of 12 years.

"Bagina" is a kind of pooja offered invoking water Goddess Gange, a Hindu ritual widely practiced in Karnataka, whenever tanks, lakes and rivers fill to the brim.

Due to copious rains in the last fortnight, the Sankey tank filled up after a more than a decade.

This iconic tank is situated in Malleshwaram constituency, which Narayana represents in the Assembly.

The tank is also wellknown for its scenic beauty and it is a bird watchers paradise.

Speaking to reporters after offering 'bagina' to the tank, Narayana said that the very fact that the tank is filled to its brim has brought a lot of cheers to the people of Malleshwaram and surrounding localities.

"It is a pleasure to worship and offer 'bagina' to goddess Gange on this auspicious occasion," he said.

He added that the state government was taking steps to tap every rain drop to increase the ground water level in the state. "We will soon come out with a plan to construct soak pits, in order to prevent water going waste. Besides this the water filling capacity of tanks in the city will also be enhanced," he claimed.