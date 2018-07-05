Bengaluru's Indiranagar Pub Raided, 32 Women Rescued, 6 Arrested

At 10 pm on Saturday night the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police raided a pub in Bengaluru's Indiranagar rescuing 32 women, who were allegedly being forced to perform obscene acts and dance for customers.Police got a tip off that the Mango Tree Pub, located on the 80-feet road, was being used like a dance bar and illegal activities were going on there. Police laid a decoy and on Saturday when they raided the place they found 32 girls and about 60 customers present at the scene. The customers all ran away while the raid was going on.On questioning, the girls revealed that they were brought there every Friday and Saturday and made to dance for customers. Most of the girls belonged to UP and West Bengal.The police have arrested six staff members of the pub. On questioning, they named one Asif as the owner, however, later they got to know that he was probably the one managing the place.Police are also questioning the owners of the building. The police learnt that the place was leased to one Lakhani, however, further investigation revealed that Lakhani had passed away. The police are still going through all records to check who the real owners of the pub are.As for the girls, they have been taken in as victims of trafficking and have been sent to woman's care centre.Police say they have a solid case with the girls statements and CCTV footage and hence would not like to unnecessarily name anyone as the owner and are continuing with their investigation.