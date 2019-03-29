English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Metro Raises Minimum Balance for Smart Card to Rs 50, Commuters Flay 'Daylight Robbery'
Yashwant Chavan, the spokesperson for the corporation, said the decision was taken as commuters were misusing the minimum balance, which often led to altercations between metro staff and passengers.
File photo of Bengaluru metro.
Loading...
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which runs the Namma Metro, has raised the minimum balance on smart cards from Rs 8.50 to Rs 50, angering commuters who called it a “daylight robbery”.
“In order to avoid inconvenience to the metro commuters for topping up the contactless smart card at the destination stations, the minimum balance on the card henceforth has to be a minimum of Rs 50 at the originating station. This has come into effect from the evening of 27th March 2019,” BMRCL said in a press release, asking commuters top up their cards online, the News Minute reported.
Yashwant Chavan, the spokesperson for the corporation, said the decision was taken as commuters were misusing the minimum balance, which often led to altercations between metro staff and passengers.
However, the announcement, which caught many commuters unaware, received much flak on social media. Several passengers wanted to know why the minimum balance was so high when a ride to the next station costs only Rs 8.50, with one person even calling it a “daylight robbery”. Many were also annoyed with the metro for not being informed about the change earlier and landing up at the metro station with a low balance.
“In order to avoid inconvenience to the metro commuters for topping up the contactless smart card at the destination stations, the minimum balance on the card henceforth has to be a minimum of Rs 50 at the originating station. This has come into effect from the evening of 27th March 2019,” BMRCL said in a press release, asking commuters top up their cards online, the News Minute reported.
Yashwant Chavan, the spokesperson for the corporation, said the decision was taken as commuters were misusing the minimum balance, which often led to altercations between metro staff and passengers.
However, the announcement, which caught many commuters unaware, received much flak on social media. Several passengers wanted to know why the minimum balance was so high when a ride to the next station costs only Rs 8.50, with one person even calling it a “daylight robbery”. Many were also annoyed with the metro for not being informed about the change earlier and landing up at the metro station with a low balance.
@cpronammametro this is utter nonsense y we citizen to keep balance of min 50 rupees where minimum 1 station to another station charge is 8.5 rupees.— Naveen (@Naveensnayaka) March 27, 2019
This move is not acceptable. You already had charged Rs.50 for the smart card and now keeping our Rs.50. This is daylight robbery. I protest and demand immediate withdrawal of this misstep— Murlidhar (@murlibhat) March 28, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results