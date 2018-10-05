English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru's Newly Elected Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar Passes Away
Condoling the death, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was deeply saddened to hear of the demise of deputy mayor Ramila Umashankar.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru's newly elected deputy mayor Ramila Umashankar died of a cardiac arrest on Friday. She was 44. Rameela from JDS was elected as the BBMP deputy mayor on September 28.
"She had actively participated with us at the Namma Metro flagging off event just yesterday," the Chief Minister said.
"She was a dedicated social worker and committed party worker. It's shocking to learn that she is no more with us. My heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. Pray the Almighty gives courage and strength to the family to bear this loss," Chief Minister said in a press statement.
