Bengaluru's Protestors Cry 'Supreme Injustice' Over Clean Chit to CJI; Several Detained by Police
The police detained the group of protestors even before they started their protest on the grounds that they didn't have the required permission.
Protestors outside the city court in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Several lawyers and activists, who had gathered in Bengaluru on Thursday to protest against the Supreme Court panel's decision to give Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi a clean chit in the sexual harassment case against him, were detained and taken away within minutes of their arrival.
The protest near the city’s Mysore Bank Circle was against the SC bench-led by Justice SA Bobde’s decision to clear Gogoi in the sexual harassment case raised by a former Supreme Court staff.
The police detained the first group of protestors even before they started their protest on the grounds that they didn't have the required permission.
In addition to this, the police also took away the protestor’s placards.
"We were just standing quietly and holding the placards when grabbed our placards and pushed us into the van," said Cynthia Stephen who is a social activist and added, "We had gathered to express our dissatisfaction with the process that was not followed in the case against the Chief Justice. What is this clean chit all about? It's not correct."
Although the protestors had intimated the police about their protest through a request letter, the police had remained reluctant about granting them permission.
"We had informed the DCP yesterday but were still not allowed to protest. Even peaceful protesters with placards were dispersed and sent away. The matter is boiling up quite a bit. It's a national issue. I think that is the reason why they have put so many police inspectors around here", Stephen told News18.
Following the detention, a second group gathered outside the city civil court with placards reading : "Not Informed About Procedure", "Inform Rights and Procedures" and "Character Assassination".
More than 20 of the protestors, who were law students, were then taken away in three police vans.
"The Supreme Court has forgotten the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act and is trying to be a judge in its own cause. The people of India will not forget the Supreme Court for what they have done. The Supreme Court must immediately set up a committee with an external member," said lawyer Vinay Srinivasan as he was being taken in the van.
On Tuesday, a day after Ranjan Gogoi was given a clean chit, around 20 citizens and activists gathered in Richmond Town with gags on their mouth and raised placards that read "Gogoi Gotta Go" and "Supreme Injustice".
