Bengaluru’s ‘Singham’ Resigns as DCP, May Join Politics as His Colleague Suggests

Popularly known as the ‘Singham’ of Karnataka police, IPS officer Kuppuswamy Annamalai hung up his (police) boots on Tuesday.Currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru South, Annamalai submitted his resignation after nine years of service where he has built a reputation of an ace investigator and tough officer against anti-social elements, one who handled many sensitive law-and-order incidents in communally sensitive regions like Chikmagalur, Udupi and Karkala with poise.It was his senior Madhukar Shetty’s sudden death last year that has prompted him to bid adieu to the forces, Annamalai said.It is being widely speculated that he may join politics, but the super cop has not given any credence to this speculation yet.“Madhukar Shetty sir’s death in a way made me re-examine my own life better. All good things in life has to come to an end and I have decided now, that my time in ‘khakhi’ is done,” Annamalai said in a statement.Shetty (46) died last year of cardiac complications following a swine flu infection.While stating that the sense of pride that a police officer’s uniform brings is unparalleled, Annamalai said a high-profile job comes with its short comings.“I had missed too many functions to count, couldn't be there for people who stood with me during my time of need, felt a bit stifled at times, couldn't be outspoken at times when I wanted to,” he said.“I just want to take some time out and enjoy those small things in life which I had missed out — be a good father to my son, who deserves every bit of my time, as he is growing up fast, get into farming back home and see whether my sheep still listens to me as I’m no more a cop now,” he added.Annamalai, who hails from Karur in Tamil Nadu, completed mechanical engineering from the PSG College in Coimbatore, followed by a post-graduation in management from IIM-Lucknow. He will turn 33 on June 4.Asked about rumours of his joining politics in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai did not completely put such rumours to rest.He told News18 that he had decided to go for a “change of direction” and was not sure of politics yet.However, his colleague, Inspector General of Police D Roopa said otherwise.The IGP wrote on Twitter, “Spoke to Annamalai IPS. @DCPSouthBCP. He is plunging into politics. It requires guts, boldness to leave cushy, secure, hard-earned IPS job. Its heartening to see such achievers n youngsters diving into politics. Wishing him all the best".Annamalai was deputed in his present post in October 2018 by the HD Kumaraswamy government.Annamalai, known for living by the rule book, was briefly posted as Ramanagar SP by BS Yeddyurappa when the latter took oath as chief minister for three day.The BJP leader wanted a trusted officer in Kumaraswamy’s constituency where Congress and JDS MLAs were briefly staying at a resort, till either camp could get its numbers together to prove a majority in the Assembly after the election brought home a hung verdict.An extremely alert officer, Annamalai had once sent a team to investigate a WhatsApp ‘forward’ that announced special coaching classes for copying during exams in Bengaluru.The 2011-batch IPS officer was previously the Chikmagalur SP where he handled the sensitive Dattapeeta festival at the Bababudangiri Hills, a region the BJP has referred to as the ‘south India’s Ayodhya’.Before that, he was the Udupi SP and Karkala’s ASP.As news of his resignation spread, many people took to social media lauding him as an upright and dynamic officer.