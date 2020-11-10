Benipatti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Benipatti (बेनीपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Benipatti is part of 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,94,379 eligible electors, of which 1,54,777 were male, 1,39,118 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,71,676 eligible electors, of which 1,44,454 were male, 1,27,204 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,957 eligible electors, of which 1,27,647 were male, 1,06,310 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Benipatti in 2015 was 188. In 2010, there were 149.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bhawana Jha of INC won in this seat by defeating Vinod Narain Jha of BJP by a margin of 4,734 votes which was 3.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vinod Narain Jha of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahesh Chandra Singh of LJP by a margin of 12,642 votes which was 12.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.94% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 32. Benipatti Assembly segment of Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Benipatti are: Nagendra Prasad Yadav (BSP), Bhawana Jha (INC), Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP), Anuradha Singh (PP), Nutan Devi (RPIA), Abubakar Rahmani (IND), Amar Nath (IND), Chandan Kumar (IND), Niraj Kumar Jha (IND), Mithilesh Chandra Jha (IND), Rajesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Rupesh Kumar (IND), Lalan Kishor Jha (IND), Vinod Shankar Jha (IND), Vinodanand Kamat (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.01%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.66%, while it was 41.75% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 32. Benipatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 254. In 2010 there were 217 polling stations.

Extent:

32. Benipatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kaluahi; Gram Panchayats Bishunpur, Basaitha, Behata, Bankata, Pali, Parsauna, Dhagjara, Barhampura, Akaur, Nagwas, Naokarhi, Parkhauli Tikuli, Anrer South, Anrer North, Paraul, Parjuar, Dhanga, Mureth, Nagdah Balain, Kapasia, Barri, Shahpur, Meghben, Benipatti, Ganguli and Kataia of Benipatti Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Benipatti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Benipatti is 284.01 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Benipatti is: 26°27'16.2"N 86°00'11.2"E.

