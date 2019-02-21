LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bentley Crash: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Business Tycoon's Son on Rs 2 Lakh Bond

The accused, Asees Singh Chadha rammed his Bentley into an autorickshaw killing a foreign national and leaving three persons injured in Lutyen's Delhi.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bentley Crash: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Business Tycoon's Son on Rs 2 Lakh Bond
Bentley accident. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Asees Singh Chadha, who was arrested after his speeding Bentley rammed into an autorickshaw killing a foreign national and leaving three persons injured in Lutyen's Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar granted relief to Chadha on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

A magisterial court had on Wednesday dismissed his bail plea.

A 51-year-old Turkmenistan national Gulshat Alijanova was killed while three persons -- Raghubir Singh, the auto-driver and a resident of Sangam Vihar, and Turkmenistan nationals Alma Gul Atayeba (33) and Gulia Yyam (55)--were critically injured on Monday after the accident.

A case was registered against Chadha under section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, the police had said.

Chadha is a nephew of business tycoon Ponty Chadha, who was killed along with his brother in 2012 after both sides opened fired at each other.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram