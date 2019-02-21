Bentley Crash: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Business Tycoon's Son on Rs 2 Lakh Bond

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Asees Singh Chadha, who was arrested after his speeding Bentley rammed into an autorickshaw killing a foreign national and leaving three persons injured in Lutyen's Delhi.Additional Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar granted relief to Chadha on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.A magisterial court had on Wednesday dismissed his bail plea.A 51-year-old Turkmenistan national Gulshat Alijanova was killed while three persons -- Raghubir Singh, the auto-driver and a resident of Sangam Vihar, and Turkmenistan nationals Alma Gul Atayeba (33) and Gulia Yyam (55)--were critically injured on Monday after the accident.A case was registered against Chadha under section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, the police had said.Chadha is a nephew of business tycoon Ponty Chadha, who was killed along with his brother in 2012 after both sides opened fired at each other.