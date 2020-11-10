Bermo Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Yogeshwar Mahto 'Batul' of BJP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Bermo Assembly constituency in the state of Jharkhand are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Bermo is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Jharkhand where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Bermo was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 16 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Bermo seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Bermo constituency: Yogeshwar Mahto 'Batul' (Bharatiya Janata Party), Lal Chand Mahto (Bahujan Samaj Party), Baidya Nath Mahto (Communist Party of India), Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) (Indian National Congress), Ajay Renjan (Independent), Kailash Chandra Mahto (Independent), Khirodhar Kisku (Independent), Dinesh Kumar Munda (Independent), Dwarka Prasad Lala (Independent), Sameer Kumar Das (Independent), Sunita Tudu (Independent), Shankar Ghasi (Marxist Co-Ordination), Baijnath Gorain (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Pankaj Prasad (Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party), Kaleshwar Ravidas (Republican Party of India (A)), Sujit Kumar Barnwal (Right to Recall Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.