News18 » India
2-min read

Bermo Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rajendra Pd. Singh of Congress Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bermo (बेरमो) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Rajendra Pd. Singh
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
35. Bermo (बेरमो), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Bokaro (बोकारो) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Bermo is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,11,107 eligible electors, of which 1,63,666 were male, 1,47,440 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Bermo, there are 6972 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3583 are male, 3389 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2328 voters in the 80+ age category and 4859 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Bermo Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Rajendra Pd. Singh
RPI(A)
--
--
Kaleshwar Ravidas
BSP
--
--
Sameer Kumar Das
CPI
--
--
Md. Aftab Alam Khan
AJSU
--
--
Kashi Nath Singh
BJP
--
--
Yogeshwar Mahto
JVMP
--
--
Ram Kinkar Pandey
LJP
--
--
Umesh Rawani
PPOI(D)
--
--
Chandan Kumar
AB
--
--
Teko Mahato
Shiv Sena
--
--
Baijnath Gorain
JMM(U)
--
--
Salimuddin Ansari
JPA(S)
--
--
Sabita Devi
IND
--
--
Alam Ansari
IND
--
--
Kailash Chandra Mahto
IND
--
--
Khirodhar Kisku
IND
--
--
Gangadhar Prajapati
IND
--
--
Nitu Singh
IND
--
--
Ram Bhajan Layak
IND
--
--
Subodh Mahto

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,86,264 eligible electors, of which 1,53,162 were male, 1,33,100 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,34,875.

Bermo has an elector sex ratio of 900.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Yogeshwar Mahto of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12613 votes which was 6.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6,611 votes which was 4.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 35. Bermo Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.4%, while it was 59.74% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 35. Bermo constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 298.

Extent: 35. Bermo constituency comprises of the following areas of Bokaro district of Jharkhand: Jaridih and Bermo police stations and Gram Panchayats Champi, Rohar, Chando, Pichhri, Angwali and Chalkari in Petarbar police station in Bermo sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bermo is: 23.6863 85.9955.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bermo results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

