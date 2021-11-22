Besides Withdrawal of Agri Laws, Many Farmers' Issues Need to Be Resolved: Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that besides the repealing of the three agri laws, there are many issues of farmers that need to be resolved as a large number of them gathered here for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ to press their demands for a legal guarantee for MSP, among other things.

“It seems that after announcing repealing of the three farm laws, the government does not want to speak to the farmers. The government should make it clear that it has repealed the laws in the true sense and talk to us so that we can start moving to our villages," Tikait said.

