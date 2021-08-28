Mumbai: BEST to Penalise Men If They Sit on Seats Reserved for Women

BEST has decided to impose a penalty on men if they sit on seats reserved for women in buses run by the transport company. A male passenger may have to pay a fine of Rs 500, as directed by police or the regional transport office, according to sources in a report published by the Times of India.

According to the report, the transport company has directed its conductors to take the bus to the police station to get male passengers prosecuted under section 102 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules.

The decision was made after several women lodged complaints with the BEST. But BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya was quoted as saying that the directive was “only on paper”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here