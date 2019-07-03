BEST Buses Resume Operations as Monsoon Takes a Break in Mumbai
About 74 buses were waterlogged, while 179 broke down. However, 2950 of 2302 BEST buses were functioning despite heavy rain.
A BEST bus wades through a waterlogged road in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Many buses operated by BEST broke down while some were diverted when rains battered Mumbai on Monday.
As rains took a break on Tuesday, bus services ran smoothly throughout the day. A BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) undertaking spokesperson said several buses developed technical snag due to water-logging on Monday.
"Transportation engineering staff and officers attended these stranded buses round-the-clock on Monday and Tuesday. As many as 74 buses got stuck due to water-logging. A total of 179 buses reported breakdowns," he said. Despite flooding and power failures at some depots, 2950 out of total 3203 buses plied in Mumbai and suburbs.
The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200 buses which criss-crosses the metropolis and also operate services in suburbs.
