BEST Employees in Mumbai Go on Indefinite Hunger Strike After Talks With Admin on Wages Fail

Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) went on an indefinite hunger strike Wednesday after talks with the administration failed to ring in a new wage settlement, news agency ANI reported.

The protesters have decided to continue the hunger strike for the next few days, Shashank Rao, president of the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), an umbrella body of major BEST unions, was quoted as saying.

The protesters are demanding the merger of BEST budget with that of BMC, hike in salaries and a Diwali bonus. In earlier protests, the employees raised slogans against the Shiv Sena, the party in power in the BMC and accused them of misleading the BEST workers about pay hike.

"Shiv Sena says that it would implement 7th pay commission recommendations which will need Rs. 2750 crore more. We have spoken to BEST General Manager who said the transporter can give maximum Rs. 789 crore. Shiv Sena is lying to us," ANI qoted Rao as saying.

