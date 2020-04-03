Take the pledge to vote

BEST Shuts One Department after Employee Tests Coronavirus Positive, Staff Quarantined

The BEST administration said that the employee had been admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever from March 26 and he tested coronavirus positive on April 2. But he had not reported for duty from March 22.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
Representative image (AP)

After an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was found coronavirus positive on Thursday, it has shut the department where he worked and asked its other staffers to remain home quarantined.

The BEST administration said that the employee had been admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever from March 26 and he tested coronavirus positive on April 2. But he had not reported for duty from March 22.

The employee had travelled to his native place while he was on leave on March 18 and 19. He had joined work on March 20 for evening shift at the Hutatma Chowk receiving station in South Mumbai, the BEST said.

"On March 21, he reported for duty at the BEST's Transport Training Centre Building at Wadala depot. But from March 22, he stopped working," the BEST administration said.

After he tested positive for coronavirus, the Transport Training Centre has been shut. It will be sanitised and the staffers working there have been asked to remain home quarantined, it added.

Sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is the parent body of the BEST undertaking, said that the employee stayed at Tilak Nagar. His close contacts have been quarantined.

The civic body has sealed the residential building, where the employee stays. His family members have informed that his condition is stable.

BEST supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in Mumbai. It has a fleet of 3,500 buses, which ferry around 35 lakh commuters. PTI KK NP.

