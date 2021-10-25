Best Wireless Headphones Under Rs 2,000 in India

Realme Buds: The Realme Buds are high-quality wireless headsets which are said to be tuned and optimised by the popular musician DJ Alan Walker. Designed to deliver powerful and clear audio, these earphones claim to provide 12 hours of battery life in a single charge. With an easy-to-use controls for volume, calls and pairing, the device comes with an auto on and off feature for seamless audio connection. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: These earphones are capable of providing high-quality immersive audio for 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging and upto 20 hours on full charge. It packs features like Quick Switch, Quick Pair, and Magnetic Control and easy controls. The Quick Switch feature enables the users to switch the connection between devices at the press of a button. Sony WI-C200: Priced at Rs 1899, Sony WI-C200 makes the cut owing to its dynamic audio performance with deep bass and outstanding clarity, coupled with comfortable built. Claiming to last up to 15 hours in a single charge with the quick charging facility, the earphones allows the users voice connectivity through Google Assistant and Siri. boAt Rockerz 510: Next on our list is boAt Rockerz 510 which is available for Rs 1890. These come in three sizes and are lightweight and comfortable to carry around. The gadget provides high-definition sound with extra bass and features simple touch controls to answer phone calls, change music tracks and control volume. The earphones take 2 hours to charge fully and last for around 10 hours. Infinity Glide 501: JBL does make our list with its stylish Infinity Glide 501. These lightweight and foldable earphones provides premium quality sound and are loaded with features like Dual Equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output, quick charge and claims a whopping 20-hour long playback time.
