Best Wishes, Greetings, Hindi Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones This Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira is a religious festival celebrated majorly by the Jains. Lord Mahavira (born as Vardhaman) was the last and 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.Born on the 13th day of waxing moon on the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar, Lord Mahavira was a born as a prince. However, Lord Mahavira left the kingdom to seek knowledge to the philosophies and practices of Jainism. Celebrating his birth, here are a few messages and wishes that you can share with your loved ones.1. May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes! Happy Mahavir Jayanti.2. Follow the path of non-violence. Take a pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.3. The best way to observe such auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!4. May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and external compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!5. Satya-ahinsa dharm hamara,Navkar hamari shaan hai,Mahaveer jaisa nayak paya,Jain hamari pehchaan hai. Jai Mahavir Jayanti!6. Arihant ki boli,siddhon ka saar,acharyon ka path,sadhuo ka sath,ahinsa ka prachar! Happy Mahavir Jayanti!7. Little keys can open big locks. Simple words can express great thoughts. I hope my simple pray can make your life great. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!8. I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you DESERVE, not what you DESIRE!! It is because your desires may be few, but you deserve a lot! Happy Mahavir Jayanti!9. Inse sikhoSeva=Shravan seMitrata=krishan seMaryada=Ram seDaan=Karn seLakshay=EklavyaAhinsa=BuddhaTapasya=Mahavir seHappy Mahavir Jayanti!10. Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness! - Lord Mahavira. Have a blessed Mahavir Jayanti!