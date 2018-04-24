GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BETET/BSITET 2011 Result Declared at biharboard.ac.in; Check Now

BSEB had organized BSITET Special examination for BETET/BSITET 2011 examination for Classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11&12 in the year 2016. The results of Paper-I and Paper-II have been released.

Updated:April 24, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
( Bihar School Examination Board | Screengrab)
The BETET/BSITET 2011 Result has been declared by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboard.ac.in. BSEB had organized BSITET Special examination for BETET/BSITET 2011 examination for Classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11&12 in the year 2016. The results of Paper-I and Paper-II have been released.

Candidates who had appeared in Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test (BETET) 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test (BSITET) 2011 Special Examination 2016 can check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check BETET/BSITET 2011 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘BETET/BSITET 2011 Result’

Step 3 – Enter your 10 digit Roll Number and click on Search

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bsebonline.net/SearchResult_2011.aspx

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has also released the official Answer Keys for both Papers for different subjects. Candidates can download the relevant Answer Keys from the official URL mentioned below:
http://www.biharboard.ac.in/pdf/TET-ANSWER-KEY1.pdf

Edited by: ---
