Beware of Birds on Your Deck, Bengaluru Police Catch Thief Who Used 'Pigeons' as Bait

They say thieves are clever, well this has been proven time and again with several examples and ‘Bad Naga’ has shown this once again. The accused- Bad Nagu alias Bad Naga used pigeons as bait for robbing homes in Bengaluru.

Within a span of 15 to 20 days, three houses in Bengaluru’s Channammana Kere Police station limits reported thefts. Due to repeated incidents of robbery, baffled cops when checked the CCTV footage of the nearby spots, immediately identified the accused. Police officials said the accused was recently released from jail.

Interrogation in the case revealed that Naga took multiple rounds around the Channamana Kere area and noted big Duplex apartments with either a balcony or a terrace.

To implement his robbery plans, he bought a few pigeons, and during the day time, he would go close to these houses and set the pigeons free. While these pigeons would perch on the balcony or the terrace of that house, Naga would knock at the door and request the inmates to let him take his pets back. Unaware of his intentions, the owners would let him come inside. And on the pretext of catching his pet pigeons, he would quickly scan and study the whereabouts of the stuff inside the house.

Meanwhile, at night, he would break into the house and rob expensive things. However, this time the CCTV cameras took a clear look at him and the Channammana Kere police caught him. The police confiscated 100 grams of gold from him with regard to three thefts. Further probe in the matter is underway.

