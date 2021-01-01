Beware of Fraud in Name of Covid-19 Vaccine: Noida Police to People

The Noida police has cautioned people against fraudsters who could dupe them on pretext of registration for COVID-19 vaccination.

Cyber Cell officials said this is a new modus operandi of crime and as yet no such case has been lodged in Noida or Greater Noida but there have been reports in other parts of the country. Fraudsters are calling people and informing them about COVID-19 vaccine registration.

They then ask for details like Aadhaar number and e-mail ID. Subsequently to authenticate the Aadhaar number, they ask for a one-time password (OTP). The moment the OTP is given, money is siphoned off from the people's Aadhaar-linked bank account, Cyber Cell chief Ankur Aggarwal said.

Amid rising cases of online frauds, he said police are carrying out an awareness campaign to keep people informed about changing trends in such crimes.

According to officials, preparations like review of storage facilities and training of technicians, vaccinators are underway for vaccination of people in Noida and Greater Noida as elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh. Vaccines for the novel coronavirus are not available here yet, they said.