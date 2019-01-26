Beyond Just R-Day Celebrations: Why Officials Waded Through Water to Hoist Tricolour in Bastar

In a noble gesture, a slain village head, who was killed by Maoists was honoured by the authorities of a village in the red-hot bed of Bastar in Chhattisgarh on 70th Republic Day. The move was initiated to convey a message to Naxals that the "people and the police will rule the forests".The District Administration officials and police waded through the water to hoist the Tricolour flag on the banks of Indravati river in memory of the village head, who was killed six months ago by Maoists, as he demanded that a bridge be constructed across the river, Hindustan Times reported.“We came early morning to hoist the flag here. To convey the message that the people and the police will rule the forests, not Naxals,” a senior police official said.In Bastar, which is one of the affected areas, the rebels often attack security forces. There have also been incidents where the Naxals have burnt schools and damaged roads and bridges to check the movement of forces.Many areas in the state have witnessed several attacks in the run up to the assembly elections held in November last year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.