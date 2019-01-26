English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beyond Just R-Day Celebrations: Why Officials Waded Through Water to Hoist Tricolour in Bastar
In Bastar, which is one of the affected areas, the rebels often attack security forces. There have also been incidents where the Naxals have burnt schools and damaged roads and bridges to check the movement of forces.
Police & District Administration Bastar hoist the national flag at the banks of Indravati River. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: In a noble gesture, a slain village head, who was killed by Maoists was honoured by the authorities of a village in the red-hot bed of Bastar in Chhattisgarh on 70th Republic Day. The move was initiated to convey a message to Naxals that the "people and the police will rule the forests".
The District Administration officials and police waded through the water to hoist the Tricolour flag on the banks of Indravati river in memory of the village head, who was killed six months ago by Maoists, as he demanded that a bridge be constructed across the river, Hindustan Times reported.
“We came early morning to hoist the flag here. To convey the message that the people and the police will rule the forests, not Naxals,” a senior police official said.
In Bastar, which is one of the affected areas, the rebels often attack security forces. There have also been incidents where the Naxals have burnt schools and damaged roads and bridges to check the movement of forces.
Many areas in the state have witnessed several attacks in the run up to the assembly elections held in November last year.
