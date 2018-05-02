BFSL Recruitment 2018 Begins Today: 590 Sales Posts at Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions, Apply Before 25th May 2018 at bobfinancial.com

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BFSL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 590 vacancies for various posts of Sales Personnel has begun on the official website of BOB (Bank of Baroda) Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), Mumbai - bobfinancial.com. As per the official notification the positions are in the Direct Sales department and candidates can apply for only one post under this project. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th May 2018.

Updated:May 2, 2018, 8:27 PM IST
The Bank of Baroda (BoB) wants to recruit 361 Specialist Officers. (Image: Reuters)
BFSL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 590 vacancies for various posts of Sales Personnel has begun on the official website of BOB (Bank of Baroda) Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), Mumbai - bobfinancial.com. As per the official notification the positions are in the Direct Sales department and candidates can apply for only one post under this project. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BFSL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://bobfinancial.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Work with us’ at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Current Openings’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Sales Executives_TLs_ASM_Processing Staff’ to download the official advertisment
Step 5 – Applicants need to send their Biodata to the below mentioned email Id with the subject as ‘Post Name’:
salesforce.bob@bobcards.com

BFSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 590
Sales Executives - 500
Team Leaders - 65
Area Sales Managers - 25

Eligibility Criteria:

Sales Executives – The applicant must be Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution or Engineering Diploma holders along with Minimum 1 year of relevant work experience Sales of Retail Financial products.

Team Leaders - The applicant must be Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution along with Minimum 5 years of experience in Sales of Retail Financial products.
Area Sales Managers - The applicant must be Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Applicants with MBA degree will be given the preference from reputed Colleges along with 8 years of experience as a Sales Manager with leading Public/ Private/ Foreign Companies/ Broking / NBFCs/ FMCG companies.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
https://bobfinancial.com/documents/Recruitment-of-Sales-Executives-TLs-ASM-Processing-Staff-BFSL.pdf
Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st May 2018.

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Aptitude Test, Personal Interview and Group Discussion.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
