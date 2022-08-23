BGMI Ban in India: Three Alternative Games That You Can Play

The unexpected BGMI ban in India has left mobile gamers aghast and the gaming community in India is reeling from the lack of similar games to play. In fact, popular BGMI/PUBG streamers like MortaL were seen streaming games like Among Us and Pico Park to name a few. However, it is widely believed that the mobile gaming community in India has been ignorant of better games due to the massive following behind BGMI.

WATCH VIDEO: BGMI Ban: Three Alternative Games That You Can Play

Now that BGMI isn’t available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, here are three similar (if not better) games to play:

1) New State Mobile

Firstly, this game is also developed by Krafton, the developer of BGMI. It plays like PUBG PC to an extent, albeit with different maps, skins and game modes. The game was criticized due to the presence of bugs and game crashes at launch, but over time, the game has become increasingly stable. The key difference is New State Mobile being set in the year 2051. So, notably, modern guns, skins and more futuristic elements set the game apart from BGMI.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

It would be an understatement to say that Call of Duty is the most popular shooter ever. Given the rising popularity of mobile gaming, it was natural that it came on the platform in 2019. Unfortunately, the game failed to pick up steam akin to something like PUBG. But as a whole, the game is an impressive package that includes classic modes like Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Gunfight and Free for all. Visually, the game looks like an early generation PS4 Call of Duty game like COD: Ghosts, which is impressive. Gamers can expect stable framerates, even on budget devices, if they are comfortable with the drop in graphics fidelity.

WATCH VIDEO: Three ‘Secret’ Tips For Capturing Cinematic Videos

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Being the newest out of the three, Apex Legends Mobile has a few distinctive advantages that truly set it apart. Not only does the game look stunning, it plays equally well if you give it enough resources. Apex Legends mainstay – The Legends are easily unlockable, with huge variations in gameplay depending on what legend you pick. Like its console and PC equivalent, the mechanics here are top-notch, albeit with a more than usual learning curve. This makes the game suitable for a mature player base, willing to up-skill. Unfortunately, like most free games nowadays, micro-transactions make an appearance here as well. However, this should not deter you from enjoying for what is, arguably, the best battle royale shooter on mobile.

WATCH VIDEO: XIAOMI 12S ULTRA UNBOXING AND FIRST LOOK

Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty: Mobile are available to download for free on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here