'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' Cast On Comparisons With 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel': Give The Show A Chance

New Delhi: Similarities between “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” and “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag” end at the very theme — a woman at the centre of the story trying to make a career in stand-up comedy, believes the cast of Netfilx’s upcoming series. “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, a romantic comedy series with Swara Bhasker in the title role, was dubbed the Hindi version of the award-winning American series “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” after its trailer dropped on November 18. The new Netflix show follows the journey of Beanie Bhatnagar, a 20-something woman, who is breaking stereotypes and running after her ambition of being a stand-up comic.

Asked if the parallels between the shows were fair, Bhasker said she hadn’t seen the Rachel Brosnahan-starrer which streams on Amazon Prime Video. Her co-stars actor-comic Varun Thakur and YouTube sensation Dolly Singh, however, said the two series differ a lot. Thakur, also known for writing 2018 Amazon series “Shaitaan Haveli”, said the comparisons end at the fact that the women in both shows are holding a mic and doing comedy. Set in 1950s, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” follows Mirium ‘Midge’ Maisel, a New York housewife who stumbles into stand-up comedy after learning about her husband’s infidelity. “Mrs Maisel is set in a completely different timeline, it’s set in 1950s America which is very different from 2019-20 India. The problems she faces, the relationships, dynamics with her friends, family, boyfriend is very different from how it is in ‘Mrs Maisel’. “People should just watch the show and then take a decision. Don’t just go off the trailer, give the show a chance. Watch it, if you still feel they are similar, then say so. It’s a little unfair to judge the book by the cover,” Thakur told .

