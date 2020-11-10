Bhabua Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Bhabua (भभुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Kaimur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kaimur. Bhabua is part of 34. Sasaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.34%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,67,161 eligible electors, of which 1,39,328 were male, 1,27,066 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhabua in 2020 is =CP207/CM207*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,45,927 eligible electors, of which 1,29,556 were male, 1,16,356 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,799 eligible electors, of which 1,10,414 were male, 96,385 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhabua in 2015 was 454. In 2010, there were 347.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anand Bhushan Pandey of BJP won in this seat by defeating Doctor Pramod Kumar Singh of JDU by a margin of 7,744 votes which was 5.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.59% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Pramod Kumar Singh of LJP won in this seat defeating Anand Bhushan Pandey of BJP by a margin of 447 votes which was 0.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 26.24% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 205. Bhabua Assembly segment of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Chhedi Paswan won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 20 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bhabua are: Mohd Zama Khan (BSP), Prakash Kumar Singh (INC), Brij Kishor Bind (BJP), Deendayal Singh Kushwaha (BLRP), Pushpa Devi (SPKP), Prabhu Singh (RSTP), Rajput Dharmendra Singh (RJLPS), Ram Raj Sharma (LJPS), Renu Devi (HSJP), Shiv Shankar Singh (RSSD), Sahnawaj Ansari (PCP), Rituraj Patel (IND), Diwan Arshad Husain Khan (IND), Niraj Pandey (IND), Prahalad Bind (IND), Majanu Gond (IND), Madan Ram (IND), Ramlal Singh (IND), Vishwanath Bind (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.01%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.8%, while it was 57.6% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 205. Bhabua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 267. In 2010 there were 235 polling stations.

Extent:

205. Bhabua constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaimur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bhabua and Rampur. It shares an inter-state border with Kaimur.

Bhabua seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bhabua is 505.94 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bhabua is: 25°00'55.1"N 83°39'47.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bhabua results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.