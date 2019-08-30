Bhadi Amavasya 2019: Marwari Community Worships Rani Sati Dadi Ji with Festivities

Bhadri Amavasya, also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya, Pithori Amavasya or Avani Amavasya, holds a great significance for the Marwari community, who worship their kuldevi or the family deity on this day. Various temples in Rajasthan and elsewhere, where the Marwari community resides, are devoted to Rani Sati Dadi Ji worship and to commemorate her act.

The temples in Rajasthan are celebrating a 3-day long Bhado Mahotasav, starting August 28, in order to worship Rani Sati Dadi Ji. Along with decorating the idols of the goddess, the devotees also organize different community festivals, such as singing hymns, putting henna on hands, and others.

As per the legend, Rani Sati, also identified as Narayani Devi and usually referred to as Dadiji, used to live in Rajasthan between the 13th and the 17th century. After her husband’s death, Rani Sati committed sati (self-immolation). She was only 17-year-old when she committed this act. There are numerous temples that are dedicated to Rani Sati Dadi Ji. These include Rani Sati Dadi ji temple in Jhunjhunu, Narayani Sati temple in Alwar, Dholan Sati temple in Raipur and Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol.

The Marwari community all across the globe is celebrating Bhadi Amavasya or the Bhado Amavasya on Friday, August 30, 2019. The temples are filled with chants and hymns for Rani Sati Dadi Ji. The devotees also organized mangla aarti in order to pray to the Goddess.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.