Bhadi Amavasya 2019: Marwari Community Worships Rani Sati Dadi Ji with Festivities
The temples in Rajasthan are celebrating a 3-day long Bhado Mahotasav, starting August 28, in order to worship Rani Sati Dadi Ji.
Image for representation.
Bhadri Amavasya, also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya, Pithori Amavasya or Avani Amavasya, holds a great significance for the Marwari community, who worship their kuldevi or the family deity on this day. Various temples in Rajasthan and elsewhere, where the Marwari community resides, are devoted to Rani Sati Dadi Ji worship and to commemorate her act.
The temples in Rajasthan are celebrating a 3-day long Bhado Mahotasav, starting August 28, in order to worship Rani Sati Dadi Ji. Along with decorating the idols of the goddess, the devotees also organize different community festivals, such as singing hymns, putting henna on hands, and others.
As per the legend, Rani Sati, also identified as Narayani Devi and usually referred to as Dadiji, used to live in Rajasthan between the 13th and the 17th century. After her husband’s death, Rani Sati committed sati (self-immolation). She was only 17-year-old when she committed this act. There are numerous temples that are dedicated to Rani Sati Dadi Ji. These include Rani Sati Dadi ji temple in Jhunjhunu, Narayani Sati temple in Alwar, Dholan Sati temple in Raipur and Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol.
The Marwari community all across the globe is celebrating Bhadi Amavasya or the Bhado Amavasya on Friday, August 30, 2019. The temples are filled with chants and hymns for Rani Sati Dadi Ji. The devotees also organized mangla aarti in order to pray to the Goddess.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'
- Drastic Gain in Market Share May not be Apple’s Main Target in New FDI Ruling
- Pornhub is Fighting Plastic Pollution through 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' Campaign
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show
- Digital Payments in India Growing Steadily at 12.7 Percent Annually: KPMG