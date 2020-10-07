Bhadohi CDO Dies Of COVID In Lucknow Hospital

Bhadohi (UP): The chief development officer of Bhadohi district administration died of COVID-19 in a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday, said officials. Bhadohi CDO Vivek Tripathi had recently been tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow, they said.

“CDO Vivek Tripathi was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow after being found positive for COVID-19. He died there on Wednesday morning,” said SGPGI chief medical officer, Dr Lakshmi Singh. She said so far 14 persons died of the viral infection in the district.

