Bhadohi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Bhadohi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HND -- -- Vinod PPI(D) -- -- Dr. Rajesh Kumar Verma IND -- -- Kuldeep IND -- -- Ram Sakha IND -- -- Satish Bahadur BSP -- -- Rangnath Mishra BJP -- -- Ramesh Chand Leading IND -- -- Saiyyad Mohammad Arif IND -- -- Sushil IND -- -- Santlal Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Ramakant NCP -- -- Akhilesh

78. Bhadohi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of Bhadohi is 69.09%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1913592 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virendra Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,58,141 votes which was 16.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Gorakhnath of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 12,963 votes which was 1.97% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 29.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.39% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhadohi was: Virendra Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,16,000 men, 8,18,442 women and 156 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhadohi is: 25.3941 82.5701Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भदोही, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ভাদোহি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); भदोही, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બંદોહી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாதோகி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బదోహీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಭದೊಹಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഭദോഹി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).