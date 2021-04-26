Bhadohi Hospital Providing Free Oxygen to Covid-19 Patients Amid Acute Shortage in UP

Amid oxygen shortage across the hospitals in the country due to rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, of a hospital in Bhadohi district is providing oxygen cylinders free of cost to the patients. The noble gesture comes as there have been several instances of black marketing of oxygen cylinders and hoarding due to the acute shortage in hospitals.

The requirement of oxygen which has grown manifold in Bhadohi has left people in worry. In such a situation, oxygen is being made available to the people through the New Shraddha Hospital in Bhadohi city. Apart from hospitals, oxygen is being given to common people, that too for free.

“This step has been taken in view of people’s problems, they have been supported by many people in this,” Doctor Mahfooz Alam at the Shraddha Hospital said.

There is a requirement of oxygen from many Covid-19 positive patients in Bhadohi. In view of the problems of the people, it was decided by the operators of New Shraddha Hospital that empty oxygen cylinders will be taken from the people and they will be refilled and given for free.

After the noble work, many are lining up at the hospitals to get their cylinders refilled. Speaking to the media, Ajay, one of the family members who had come to take oxygen said, “We were unable to refill our oxygen cylinders, then we came to know about this place and here we got our oxygen cylinders refilled without any charge.”

