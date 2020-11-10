Bhagalpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Bhagalpur (भागलपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Bhagalpur is part of 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,31,122 eligible electors, of which 1,75,626 were male, 1,54,896 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,16,636 eligible electors, of which 1,70,041 were male, 1,46,576 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,275 eligible electors, of which 1,48,800 were male, 1,23,475 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhagalpur in 2015 was 335. In 2010, there were 197.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ajeet Sharma of INC won in this seat by defeating Arjit Shashwat Choubey of BJP by a margin of 10,658 votes which was 6.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.24% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajeet Sharma of INC by a margin of 11,060 votes which was 9.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.03% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 156. Bhagalpur Assembly segment of Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bhagalpur are: Nilam Devi (LJP), Lalan Kumar (INC), Lalit Narayan Mandal (JDU), Himanshu Prasad Alias Himanshu Kumar (RLSP), Nand Kishor Sharma (LSJP), Naresh Das (SUCI), Pankaj Kumar (JDR), Ravi Suman Kumar Alias Arun Mandal (BSLP), Kiran Mishra (IND), Madhu Priya (IND), Raj Kumar (IND), Rajan Kumar (IND), Ramanand Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 48.25%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 48.17%, while it was 42.97% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 156. Bhagalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 303. In 2010 there were 289 polling stations.

Extent:

156. Bhagalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Bhagalpur (Municipal Corporation) of Jagdishpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Bhagalpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bhagalpur is 23.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bhagalpur is: 25°14'49.2"N 86°58'20.6"E.

