Bhagat Singh 112th Birth Anniversary: Punjab, Haryana CMs Remember India's Freedom Fighter
File photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers on Saturday remembered the contribution of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary.
"As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I salute the heroism of this brave son of India who did not think twice before sacrificing his life for the nation. I urge our youth to learn from his readings and work towards building the India of his dreams," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Bhagat Singh's courage, fearlessness, spirit of patriotism and sacrifice would inspire everyone forever.
"The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas. I bow to the legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti," Khattar tweeted.
Bhagat Singh was born on this day in 1907 in the Punjab Province of British India. He was convicted for killing British police officer John Saunders and was hanged in March 1931
