Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhagat Singh 112th Birth Anniversary: Punjab, Haryana CMs Remember India's Freedom Fighter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Bhagat Singh's courage, fearlessness, spirit of patriotism and sacrifice would inspire everyone forever.

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bhagat Singh 112th Birth Anniversary: Punjab, Haryana CMs Remember India's Freedom Fighter
File photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers on Saturday remembered the contribution of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary.

"As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I salute the heroism of this brave son of India who did not think twice before sacrificing his life for the nation. I urge our youth to learn from his readings and work towards building the India of his dreams," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Bhagat Singh's courage, fearlessness, spirit of patriotism and sacrifice would inspire everyone forever.

"The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas. I bow to the legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti," Khattar tweeted.

Bhagat Singh was born on this day in 1907 in the Punjab Province of British India. He was convicted for killing British police officer John Saunders and was hanged in March 1931

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram