Bhagat Singh 112th Birth Anniversary: VP Naidu, PM Modi Remember the Great Freedom Fighter
The prime minister said Bhagat Singh remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth.
File photo of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday remembered freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary, saying his valour and sacrifice continue to encourage generations.
"His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist," Naidu said.
"Bhagat Singh's name is synonymous with valour and sacrifice. His courageous actions continue to motivate millions," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Bhagat Singh was born on this day in Banga, then undivided Punjab in 1907.
