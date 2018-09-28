GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Families of Freedom Fighters to Join Delhi Govt's 'Shaheed Utsav'

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2018, 8:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel pays floral tribute to Vithal Bhai Jhaver Bhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 111th birth Anniversary, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 27, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi government Thursday organised 'Shaheed Utsav' to remember the sacrifices and struggle of Indian freedom fighters on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, according to a statement.

The event was organised by the general administration department headed by AAP minister Gopal Rai.

It stated that the function was attended by a large number of enthusiastic participants which included freedom fighters and families of the martyrs.

Addressing the event, Rai, who is also labour minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said youths must be "familiarised" with the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, it stated.

"We have a lot to learn from Shaheed Bhagat Singh, because he always talked about equality, importance of education, languages and complete freedom," Rai said. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907.
