Bhagwat Evokes Ambedkar's Stand on Discipline, Says Violent Incidents Not From One Single Community

New Delhi: Speaking at the Dussehra celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday dwelled upon “good” and “bad citizens” in the country. He said that while the good ones respect the country’s diversity, the “bad citizens” seize the opportunity to create friction and blame the Sangh for every law and order problem.

Making several references to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution during the speech, the RSS chief said, “While presenting the Constitution, Ambedkar empathised on importance of adhering to rules as citizens. In his opinion, following rules was like devotion to the nation (anushasan ka palan karna deshbhakti ka roop). In free India, we need this but it does not happen.”

These virtues, Bhagwat said, were promoted by social activist, Sister Nivedita, before India got freedom and then by Dr BR Ambedkar in the post-independence India, Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief said there are some forces within the country that do not adhere to rules and resort to violence. But these violent incidents are not one-sided, he added. “There have been reports that members of a certain community have been attacked by another community, making them victims of social violence. Such incidents have not been on-sided,” he said.

“There are reports of incidents happening from both sides, and there are allegations and counter allegations. It has also come to light that some incidents have been deliberately fabricated and some others have been published in a distorted manner. However, it must be accepted that these violent tendencies have crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society. Neither is this tendency a tradition of our soil nor does it fit in the spirit of the Constitution,” Bhagwat said.

He added that different sections of the society should strive to increase goodwill, dialogue and cooperation among themselves. “In today’s context, it is absolutely important to work for the goodwill, harmony and cooperation among all sections of society and follow the discipline by keeping ourselves within the limits of Constitution while expressing our ideas or working for the protection of our interests.”

“Even then, decisions are required to be taken by the courts on some matters. Whatever be the decision, it is the duty of the responsible citizens to not hurt the mutual goodwill through words or deeds. It is not the responsibility of any one community, it is the responsibility of all. Each one should follow it and start with oneself,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.