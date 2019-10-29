Bhai Dooj 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Festival

The festival of lights, Diwali culminates with Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj, a festival that commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj is celebrated across India with great fervour and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated two days after Diwali. On Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak or tika (vermilion) on the foreheads of their brothers and pray for their prosperity. Sisters also keep fast and prepare delicious food items for their brother and eat after feeding their brothers. The brothers in return give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them from every evil forces.

Bhai Dooj Significance

There are number of folklore associated with Bhai Dooj. According to a common folklore behind Bhai Dooj, on this day Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after killing the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed Lord Krishna by applying tilak on his forehead and performing aarti. She also offered him sweets and flowers. Overwhealmed by his sister's loving gesture, Lord Krishna blessed Subhadra with many boons.

Another folklore that revolves around Bhai Dooj is that, on this day, the God of Death - Yamraj visited his sister Yami, also known as Yamuna. Yami welcomed Yamraj by performing aarti and applying tilak on his forehead. She also offered him sweets. In return, Yamraj presented Yami with a gift that signified his love and affection towards her.

Bhai Dooj has different names in different parts of India. In West Bengal, it is called Bhai Phota, in Maharashtra the festival is called Bhau Beej while in southern parts of the courty Bhai Dooj is called Yama Dwitiya.

In West Bengal sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers on Bhai Phota and chant a special mantra. In Haryana, along with the ritual of tilak, dry coconut which is tied with sacred thread around is offered to brothers at the time of aarti.

Bhai Dooj 2019 date:

This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 29. The auspicious time or Muhurat for Bhai Dooj tilak is said to be between 1:31 pm and 3:49 pm (duration 2 hours 18 minutes)

