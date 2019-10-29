Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

On Bhai Dooj, Kejriwal Wishes Delhi Women with Pink Tickets as Free Bus Ride Scheme Begins

Women will be given pink tickets in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to avail the free-ride scheme, which started on Bhai Dhooj.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Bhai Dooj, Kejriwal Wishes Delhi Women with Pink Tickets as Free Bus Ride Scheme Begins
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

New Delhi: The free of cost travel scheme for women in Delhi public buses began on Tuesday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishing female residents on Bhai Dooj. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia added that the pink tickets will ensure women's safety and increase their role in the national capital's economy.

Women will be given pink tickets in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to avail the free-ride scheme, which started on Bhai Dhooj. The Delhi government will reimburse transporters based on the number of pink tickets issued.

"Free-ride for women in Delhi buses has started from today. Congratulations Delhi! Apart from women safety, it will also increase the role of women in Delhi economy...," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Monday night, the government issued a notification implementing the free-ride scheme from Tuesday. The facility will also be available in Noida-NCR, airport and other special services operated by the DTC and cluster scheme operators.

During his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said free-ride for women in both DTC and cluster buses will start from October 29, which is 'Bhai Dooj'.

The Delhi cabinet had on August 29 given in-principle approval to the scheme of providing free bus rides to women, but put a rider on female employees of the city government that they have to give up their transport allowance to avail the facility.

Women employees of the Delhi government, local bodies and undertakings will not be entitled for transport allowance if they opt for free ride in DTC and cluster buses, according to the government. Public buses in Delhi carry over 45 lakh passengers each day, according to latest official figures.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram