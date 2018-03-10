English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhaiyyaji Joshi Re-elected as RSS General Secretary for the 4th Time
Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected for a period of three years with his term expiring in 2021 in the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Nagpur. This will be his fourth term continuously as sarkaryawah.
File photo of Bhaiyyaji Joshi. (Screengrab from CNN-News18)
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday re-elected Bhaiyyaji Joshi as general secretary or sarkaryawah of the organisation.
Joshi was re-elected for a period of three years with his term expiring in 2021 in the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Nagpur. This will be his fourth term continuously as sarkaryawah.
Joshi’s previous three-year term got over when the ABPS meet which began on Friday. Previously, Joshi has been in office for nine years now; having got two extensions after his nomination in 2009.
Manmohan Vaidya, akhil bharatiya prachaar pramukh of RSS, said, “Bhaiyyaji Joshi had been re-elected as RSS general secretary for a period of 3 years. In view of huge progress in his tenure, re-election was mooted. In Hindu culture, 12 years is an important period. So four office bearers supported it and, since no other name came up, we re-elected Bhaiyyaji Joshi.”
Sarkaryawah in the RSS hierarchy is the most powerful position after sarsanghchalak and is the chief executive overseeing the organisational apparatus, including Sangh’s relationship with its affiliates.
Mohan Bhagwat before assuming office worked as sarkaryawah under KS Sudarshan. A change of guard at number two position has had a direct bearing on Sangh’s interactions with the BJP.
“For instance, Advaniji was very comfortable in dealing with Madandas Devi, the sarkaryawah during NDA-I. Later, the when Suresh Soni as seh sarkaryawah (joint general secretary) became the interface between the BJP and the RSS, things changed,” a RSS leader said.
Earlier, it was speculated that joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was going to replace Joshi. The RSS pracharak from Karnataka has risen up the ranks and has worked as organisation secretary of the RSS’ students wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyathi Parishad (ABVP).
Also Watch
Joshi was re-elected for a period of three years with his term expiring in 2021 in the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Nagpur. This will be his fourth term continuously as sarkaryawah.
Joshi’s previous three-year term got over when the ABPS meet which began on Friday. Previously, Joshi has been in office for nine years now; having got two extensions after his nomination in 2009.
Maananeeya Sri Suresh ( Bhaiyaji) Joshi re-elected as #RSS Sarkaryavah ( General Secretary ) for a period of 3 years (2018-2021) by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur. #RSSABPS pic.twitter.com/e8ul1iqhyr— RSS (@RSSorg) March 10, 2018
Manmohan Vaidya, akhil bharatiya prachaar pramukh of RSS, said, “Bhaiyyaji Joshi had been re-elected as RSS general secretary for a period of 3 years. In view of huge progress in his tenure, re-election was mooted. In Hindu culture, 12 years is an important period. So four office bearers supported it and, since no other name came up, we re-elected Bhaiyyaji Joshi.”
Sarkaryawah in the RSS hierarchy is the most powerful position after sarsanghchalak and is the chief executive overseeing the organisational apparatus, including Sangh’s relationship with its affiliates.
Mohan Bhagwat before assuming office worked as sarkaryawah under KS Sudarshan. A change of guard at number two position has had a direct bearing on Sangh’s interactions with the BJP.
“For instance, Advaniji was very comfortable in dealing with Madandas Devi, the sarkaryawah during NDA-I. Later, the when Suresh Soni as seh sarkaryawah (joint general secretary) became the interface between the BJP and the RSS, things changed,” a RSS leader said.
Earlier, it was speculated that joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was going to replace Joshi. The RSS pracharak from Karnataka has risen up the ranks and has worked as organisation secretary of the RSS’ students wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyathi Parishad (ABVP).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dismisses Allegations Of Spying On Wife, Tweets Out Disgust
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks