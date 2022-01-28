Bhaiyyu Maharaj Suicide: 3, Including Caretaker, Get 6 Years in Jail for Blackmail, Abetment

More than three years after spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj died by alleged suicide in Indore, a court on Friday handed six years’ jail term to three, including his driver and caretaker.

The case saw 32 witnesses deposing before the court and over 150 officers testifying in the case.

The court of additional sessions judge Dharmendra Soni held Sevadar Vinayak, caretaker Palak and driver Sharad guilty of abetment of suicide.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who had followers among film stars and politicians, shot himself dead with his personal revolver at his Indore home on June 12, 2018, said police.

After investigation, the police arrested the three on charges of blackmailing and abetment of suicide. Among others, deceased’s daughter Kuhu, wife Dr Ayushi and sisters had recorded statements before the court.

The detailed verdict said Palak had entered spiritual guru’s life even when his first wife was alive. The police probe had revealed the two were in a relationship and Bhaiyyu Maharaj had told his sister that he wanted to get out of it.

During the investigation, one of the sevadars Pravin told police that Maharaj had attempted suicide a month before his death too and had hid the gun, fearing any extreme step from the spiritual head.

The accused, through their counsel Dharmedra Gurjar, said the suicide was an outcome of domestic discord, but the court discarded the claims.

Born as Uday Singh Deshmukh in a family of agriculturists in April 1968 in Shujalpur in MP, Bhaiyyu Maharaj also worked as a successful professional model but later shunned his career to be a saint. His first wife, Madhvi died in 2015 leaving behind a daughter Kuhu. Maharaj married his disciple Dr Ayushi Sharma in 2017.

