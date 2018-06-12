Bhaiyyuji Maharaj aka Uday Singh Deshmukh, who hailed from Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh, had sizable following in political fraternity in Maharashtra besides having several followers in MP politics as well.Born in the year 1968 in a family of farmers at Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Bhaiyyuji Maharaj himself counted former BJP president Nitin Gadkari, union minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde, state ministers R R Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Harshavardhan Patil, former state Congress chief Ranjit Deshmukh, former union minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete among his followers.He was also said to be on good terms with top leaders from other parties, including LK Advani, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and others.Many politicians have confessed that businessmen and politicians in Maharashtra often flock to him for ‘advice’ on worldly and spiritual matters.Besides his social endeavours, which were spread across Madhya Pradesh, the model-turned-godman had worked in Maharashtra to renovate temples, conserve water in villages and introduce modern methods of farming.The stylish spiritual guru, who operated from a swanky ashram in Indore and moved around in Mercedes, rose to fame in 2011 when he was chosen by the central government to end stalemate with fasting anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare.The spiritual guru had even helped in drafting of the Lokpal Bill with his suggestions that time.Maharaj had claimed that he shared cordial relations with Anna for over a decade and had worked closely with his village Ralegaon Siddhi.A month later he had also appeared at then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi’s Sadbhavna fast in Ahmedabad. He was even instrumental in securing Shiv Sena support for Pratibha Patil’s candidature as the President of India.He even had ‘close ties’ with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former RSS ideologue Govindacharya.In Maharashtra, he created 1,000 fresh water ponds, worked on soil conservation and distributed branded seeds to farmers, especially in debt-ridden Vidharbha.Dubbed as the only 'Maratha guru' in Maharashtra, Bhaiyyuji’s success was often credited to his charming looks, impressive oratory skills and ability to read people’s minds.