English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhalswa Landfill Burns for 3rd Straight Day as Polluted Delhi Gasps for Breath
Delhi's air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" category Sunday as authorities have warned of days of severe pollution ahead.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over declining air quality in Delhi, a fire has been raging at the Bhalswa landfill site here since October 20.
Delhi's air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" category Sunday as authorities have warned of days of severe pollution ahead.
The fire at Bhalswa landfill site broke out at 2 pm on October 20, a Delhi Fire Service official said, adding firefighting was still going on at the site.
Three fire tenders are working to douse the blaze, he said.
Meanwhile, the the air quality on Monday lunged to "very poor" with the average reading of 318 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 at 9 am. The air quality had slightly improved on Sunday.
Delhi's air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" category Sunday as authorities have warned of days of severe pollution ahead.
The fire at Bhalswa landfill site broke out at 2 pm on October 20, a Delhi Fire Service official said, adding firefighting was still going on at the site.
Three fire tenders are working to douse the blaze, he said.
Meanwhile, the the air quality on Monday lunged to "very poor" with the average reading of 318 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 at 9 am. The air quality had slightly improved on Sunday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Sunil Chhetri Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Register Comfortable Win Against FC Pune City
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
- Diesel Price Crosses Petrol in India for The 1st Time – Which Car to Buy – Diesel or Petrol?
- Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts Lined-up on Mi Phones, Mi TV And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...