Bhalswa Landfill Burns for 3rd Straight Day as Polluted Delhi Gasps for Breath

Delhi's air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" category Sunday as authorities have warned of days of severe pollution ahead.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over declining air quality in Delhi, a fire has been raging at the Bhalswa landfill site here since October 20.

The fire at Bhalswa landfill site broke out at 2 pm on October 20, a Delhi Fire Service official said, adding firefighting was still going on at the site.

Three fire tenders are working to douse the blaze, he said.

Meanwhile, the the air quality on Monday lunged to "very poor" with the average reading of 318 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 at 9 am. The air quality had slightly improved on Sunday.
