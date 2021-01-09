News18 Logo

Bhandara Hospital Fire: Probe Panel to Submit Report in 3 Days

Bhandara: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visits the Bhandara General Hospital, where a fire broke out, in Bhandara district, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Ten infants died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit of hospital in the wee hours of Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Ten infants died while seven were rescued after fire broke out at a special ward for new-born babies at the Bhandara district general hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A six-member team headed by the director of the health department will conduct a probe into the Bhandara hospital fire and submit report within three days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced. Ten infants died while seven were rescued after fire broke out at a special ward for new-born babies at the Bhandara district general hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The probe committee will be headed by director, Health Sadhana Tayade, Tope told reporters in Bhandara. The committee will look into issues related to fire safety equipment and fire audit, he said.


