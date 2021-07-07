CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»India»Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Five-time MP Gets Ministerial Berth
1-MIN READ

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Five-time MP Gets Ministerial Berth

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

Chaudhary got elected to the Lok Sabha five times–in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019–from the Jalaun constituency.

Sworn in as a Union minister for the first time on Wednesday, five-time Lok Sabha MP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma hails from a small place in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav (63) had become an MLA in 1991.

Chaudhary got elected to the Lok Sabha five times–in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019–from the Jalaun constituency.

In 2001, he became vice-president of the UP BJP’s SC Morcha and a decade later, he became its president. As an MP, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 20:20 IST