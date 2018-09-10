GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bharat Bandh in Jharkhand: 58 Congress Activists Taken Into Custody, Trains Get Extra Security

Fifty eight Congress activists including Palamau district Congress president Jaias Ranjan Pathak were taken into custody for forcibly trying to enforce the bandh.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Leaders of several opposition parties hold a torchlight procession during a protest against the fuel price hike ahead of Bharat Bandh, in Ranchi. (Image: PTI)
Ranchi: Altogether 58 Congress activists were on Monday taken into police custody in Jharkhand for forcibly trying to enforce the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the party, a police officer said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties in Jharkhand are supporting the Congress-sponsored Bharat bandh called against fuel price hike. Fifty eight Congress activists including Palamau district Congress president Jaias Ranjan Pathak were taken into custody for forcibly trying to enforce the bandh, Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Mahata said.

Barring Garhwa district, normal life is not affected in Pakur, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Lohardaga, Gumla, Ramgarh, Giridih, Latehar, Palamau, Dhanbad and other districts, according to reports.

Goods trains and passengers trains were being escorted by the police, a police officer said. Vehicular traffic is normal in most parts of the state, including Ranchi, the reports said.
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

