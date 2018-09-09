GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bharat Bandh: AAP Refuses to Join, Says Congress Has 'No Moral Authority' to Call Stir

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Congress has no moral authority to cal a bandh over the issue of fuel price rise and record fall of Indian rupee and it is little difficult to digest that the Congress is calling for a stir.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharat Bandh: AAP Refuses to Join, Says Congress Has 'No Moral Authority' to Call Stir
File image of Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress against rising fuel prices and falling value of the Indian rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told IANS: "Although the issue is right, the Congress has no moral authority over the issue of fuel price rise and record fall of Indian rupee. It is little difficult to digest that the Congress is calling for a Bharat Bandh."

At the same time, he accused the Modi government of pursuing Congress policies.

"The Modi government is heaping miseries on the citizens by its continued failure to check the unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel and the record fall in the value of the Indian rupee," Bharadwaj said.

He said the Modi government had been a "complete failure" on the issue of controlling prices.

"Either this government lacks the understanding of the economic situation of the country or it is deliberately filling up its own coffers at the cost of the common man," Bharadwaj said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...