Bharat Bandh: Almost All Shutters Down in Kerala, Some Services Disrupted in Bengal

The two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions began in Kerala on Monday with almost all institutions downing their shutters. The joint forum has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses kept away from the roads across the state. Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries are also not plying expressing solidarity with the strike.

However, the essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals, ambulances were not affected. According to media reports from various parts of the state, certain agitators allegedly tried to prevent employees of private firms from reaching their offices.

Meanwhile, police have arranged transport facilities for those who have reached the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station to travel to the Regional Cancer Centre. The two-day strike by the Joint Platform of central trade unions is to protest against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.

All employees unions in the state and the country except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are taking part in the protest. The protestors on Monday morning tried to prevent some employees from entering Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Kochi. Certain employees tried to enter the BPCL premises as the Kerala High Court had on Friday restrained five trade unions from participating in the nationwide strike.

Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal had issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 AM on March 28 to 7 AM on March 30.

Meanwhile, normal life was disrupted at some places in West Bengal in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions from Monday. Transport services were affected in a few districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some railway stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections.

Railway officials, however, said there were no reports of any major disruption so far. Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state, even as the trade unions backed by the Left Front exuded confidence that the strike would be successful on both days.

Banking services were partially impacted as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed. However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new-generation private sector banks.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday, to protest against a number of government policies. We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation across the country on Monday and Tuesday, All Indian Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur had said on Sunday.

