Bharat Bandh Over Rising Fuel Prices Today: All You Need to Know
The Congress has said that it will observe the Bharat bandh between 9 am to 3 pm in order to "avoid causing inconvenience to common people".
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18)
Opposition parties have called for a Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, and demand the promised remunerative prices of crops and loan waiver for farmers across India. Among the parties participating in the India Bandh are the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and the Left parties.
Here’s all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh tomorrow:
1. Why is Bharat Bandh Being Observed? The All India Congress Committee has called for a nationwide bandh on Monday (September 10) to protest against 'price rise', 'fall' of rupee against the dollar and other issues that 'affect' the people across the country. President of the Karnataka unit of the party Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the countrywide shutdown was also to convey people's 'anger and hardship' arising out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies in the hope that he implements plans that benefit the masses.
2. Time of the Bandh: The Congress has said that it will observe the shutdown between 9 am to 3 pm in order to "avoid causing inconvenience to common people". "Our objective is not to trouble people or torment them, this bandh should be spontaneous. We are living in the most difficult times," Gundu Rao said.
3. Parties/Organisations Supporting the Bandh: Opposition parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, the Left front (CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, SUCI and Forward block) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have extended their support to the shutdown. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has announced its support.
BJP’s bickering ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, too, took potshots at the central government, putting up posters to mock the saffron party’s 2014 campaign slogan of ‘achhe din’. Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) called a separate bandh on Saturday, which received a mixed response with the markets only partially being closed.
4. States Where Bandh is Being Observed:
Odisha: The Odisha government has directed all schools to remain closed on September 10. Earlier, the state government had directed all district collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order and ensure maintenance of essential services in the districts during the planned strike.
Karnataka: JD(S), which runs a coalition government with the Congress, has also extended support to the bandh. So has a host of organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC, BMTC, Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Private Taxi Owners Association, Tours and Travels Taxi Association, Auto Drivers' Association.
West Bengal: On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress said that it backed the issues that led to the Opposition parties to call for the shutdown like rising prices of essential commodities, but ruled out its participation. Along with the TMC, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), a constituent of the Left Front too decided to stay away accusing major partner CPI(M)'s central leadership of not consulting it before taking the call.
Goa: The Goa unit of the Congress has said it will not take part in the nation-wide Bandh called by the party on Monday to protest fuel price rise, to avoid inconvenience to local people ahead of the Ganesh festival.
Madhya Pradesh: The Congress unit here will also observe the bandh. Digvijay Singh was seen roaming around old Bhopal on Sunday to seek support for bandh.
Bihar: RJD will support the bandh in the state. In fact, a senior leader of Lalu Prasad's party announced that the RJD would organise "jail bharo" next, in the month of January to "uproot" Narendra Modi-led government, which has "failed on all fronts especially in taming the fuel prices".
Maharashtra: Opposition parties appealed Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, to support the Bharat Bandh against rising prices. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had put up posters last night, questioning ruling BJP on its promise of 'achhe din'. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has also asked party members to observe bandh.
Tamil Nadu: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, have extended their support to the Bharat bandh. Leaders of Left parties in the state held a meeting on Friday to discuss the strategy for making the bandh a success.
Haryana: The 'Haryana Bandh', called by the INLD, has already taken place on Saturday. Shops remained shut in Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Panipat Rohtak and Kaithal districts. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers, led by the party's local leaders, asked shopkeepers in some parts of the state, including Jind, Ambala and Jhajjar, to keep their shops shut to support the bandh. Security arrangements were made by the police to prevent any untoward situation.
Kerala: The Opposition parties' response here is lukewarm as the state is yet to recover from the flood devastation. While the Congress has appealed people to observe bandh, Muslim League has announced to not support the call. Deputy leader of opposition in state assembly MK Muneer said that his party has requested the Congress leadership to spare the state from the shutdown as it is yet to recover from the effects of deluge.
Telangana: The District Congress Committee (DCC) has appealed to people and party cadre to make Bharat Bandh a success. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Namindla Srinivas and city Congress president Katla Srinivas said the ever-increasing fuel prices hit terribly the lower and middles class people. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has also extended his support. "The fuel price was increased by 48 paise per litre on Friday, and within 24 hours, it rose by another 39 paise. In Hyderabad, it was Rs 85 per litre. The residents are being robbed off with the rising petrol prices," he said, adding that petrol and diesel should be brought under GST.
