Bharat Bandh: Ensure Round-the-Clock Power, Centre’s Advisory to States Ahead of Trade Union Strike

The Power Ministry on Sunday has asked all state governments and electricity authorities to ensure normal functioning and supply of electricity during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. According to the advisory issued to all states, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), all Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs), shutdown activities will be rescheduled and additional manpower deployed at all critical power stations to handle any emergency conditions during the strike.

“The Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," it said.

The Ministry has asked data and voice communication between the identified sub-stations/ power stations and their corresponding SLDC/RLDCs should be ensured, adding, “All defence mechanism such as df/dt, Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS), SPS etc. shall be in service."

The statement comes ahead of the a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 called by a collective forum of trade unions against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers and people’. Services including banking, transport, electricity, etc are likely to be hit as strike notices have been sent to unions to join the strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the Centre.

The All India Bank Employees Association will be joining the strike against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. State Bank of India has warned banking services may get impacted due to the strike. “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," it said.

Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have also decided to join in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively), prohibiting any strike by doctors or other categories of the health department employees in the next six months.

Trade unions in other sectors including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance have also been issued strike notices. It has also appealed to various unions at the state levels to join the strike.

The West Bengal government on Saturday asked all its employees to report for duty failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. “In view of call given by different trade unions and others for a 48-hour nationwide strike on 28th and 29th March, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days. It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates," the notification said.

It said that the absence of employees on the two days shall be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible unless covered by grounds of hospitalisation, bereavement in family, several illness, or staffers on maternity, child care, medical or earned leave before March 25.

