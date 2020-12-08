Bharat Bandh: Delhi Metros Services Operational Across All Lines

As some of the auto and taxi unions in Delhi are striking in solidarity with farmers on Tuesday for the Bharat Bandh, traffic is expected to take a hit. Many app-based drivers, too, have joined the protest.

However, Delhi metro services will remain operational between 6 am to 11 pm on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Times of India, an official said that the Delhi metro services will be available in all routes including the ones which connect Delhi with the towns of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The protesting farmers have also for a 'chakka jam' (blockade) between 11am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, bus services in Delhi is expected to remain unaffected, except that at the Singhu border and other routes where the farmers are protesting.

Metro commuters might have to wait longer than usual for trains on Tuesday. On Monday during peak hours, the waiting time at the busy Saket metro station was about 35 minutes.

Besides, metros are operating with added precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peak Hour UpdateAverage waiting time at Saket station is now 35 minutes. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 7, 2020

An additional influx of passengers will increase the crowd at the stations and in trains. Safety protocols need to be followed by commuters.

Farmers, predominantly from Punjab, are protesting against the new farm laws near the Singhu border in Delhi. The call for Bharat Bandh has been given to intensify the same. In Delhi, some auto and taxi unions have joined the farmers in their demands. In the state of Punjab, petrol pumps are not operating today in solidarity with the protesting farmers.