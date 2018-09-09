English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Bandh: Goa Congress Not to Observe Strike in View of Ganesh Chaturthi
State Congress spokesperson Vijay Bhike said in Panaji on Saturday that the party will not observe the Bandh in Goa, because it will come in the way of people's shopping ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi which is on September 13.
Representative image
Panaji: The Goa unit of the Congress has said it will not take part in the nation-wide Bandh called by the party on Monday to protest fuel price rise, to avoid inconvenience to local people ahead of the Ganesh festival.
The opposition party has called for a nation-wide shut-down on September 10.
State Congress spokesperson Vijay Bhike said here on Saturday that the party will not observe the Bandh in Goa, because it will come in the way of people's shopping ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi which is on September 13.
"We support the call given by our party at the national level but we won't have a Bandh in Goa as people are busy shopping for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities," he said.
The party will carry out a peaceful awareness campaign at petrol pumps on the issue of price rise, Bhike said.
He demanded that the BJP-led state government abolish the Value Added Tax on petrol, as promised by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in 2012.
